June 21 (UPI) -- Former Miami Dolphins running back Jim Kiick, who won two Super Bowls with the franchise, has died, the team announced Saturday. He was 73.

Kiick was living in an assisted living home for the past few years. His daughter, Allie Kiick, who is a professional tennis player, said he suffered from Alzheimer's disease.

"I'd like everyone to know that I have read every single comment about my dad," Allie Kiick wrote in a Father's Day post on social media Sunday. "Please continue sharing all your stories and pictures. Brings tears of joy. Thank you all so much. Happy Father's Day to the best dad in the world. I love and miss you so much."

The Dolphins selected Jim Kiick in the fifth round of the 1968 draft. He became the team's starting tailback as a rookie and led the AFL in rushing touchdowns with nine during the 1969 campaign.

Jim Kiick played an important role in the Dolphins' three-headed backfield -- which consisted of Pro Football Hall of Famer Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris -- in the late 1960s and 1970s. He spent seven seasons with Miami.

The two-time AFL All-Star was a key member of the 1972 Dolphins team that posted a 17-0 record and won Super Bowl VII. That Dolphins squad repeated as champions the following year by winning Super Bowl VIII.

He had his best season during the Dolphins' championship run in 1971, when he ran for 738 yards and averaged 4.6 yards per carry -- both career highs. He also had 233 career receptions for 2,302 yards.

James Forrest Kiick was born Aug. 9, 1946, in Lincoln Park, N.J. He played college football at Wyoming, leading the team in rushing three years in a row. He was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 1996.

After his retirement, Jim Kiick was a private investigator for the Broward County public defender's office. His father, George, played fullback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1940 and 1945.