June 19 (UPI) -- Seattle Seahawks rookie tight end Colby Parkinson sustained a broken foot during an off-season workout.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Friday that Parkinson suffered a Jones fracture while running a route in a practice session. According to NFL Media, the Stanford product underwent surgery on the foot June 2 and has been in Seattle rehabbing the injury.

A Jones fracture occurs between the base and middle part of the fifth metatarsal of the foot and usually requires a six-to-eight week recovery, though the timeline for a return can reach 12 to 16 weeks depending on the severity.

The Seahawks don't expect Parkinson's injury to be season-ending, according to ESPN.

Seattle selected Parkinson in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft. While playing at Stanford, he caught 48 passes for 589 yards and a touchdown as a junior last season.

Once healthy, Parkinson will join a crowded group of tight ends that includes former Carolina Panthers star Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister.

Seahawks rookie tight ends Stephen Sullivan (seventh round), Dominick Wood-Anderson (undrafted) and Tyler Mabry (undrafted) also are competing for roster spots this off-season.