Quarterback Jared Goff (16) and the Los Angeles Rams will join the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2020 season of HBO's Hard Knocks, with camera crews arriving in the next few weeks. File Photo by Michael Goulding/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- HBO plans to send camera crews to Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams facilities to film Hard Knocks this summer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

HBO announced the selection of the Rams and Chargers for the pre-season series on Thursday. NFL team facilities are open for coaches, and players who need physical therapy, but have yet to open to all players. Training camp is scheduled to start in late July.

Advertisement

Hard Knocks: Los Angeles will debut at 10 p.m. EDT Aug. 11 on HBO. The sports-based reality show gives an annual behind-the-scenes look at NFL teams as they prepare for their season. The five-episode series will end Sept. 8.

The Rams and Chargers are to share the new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The 70,000-seat stadium was scheduled to open July 25, but that has been pushed back to Aug. 14 due to the pandemic.

RELATED NFL allows fans to watch games from last 11 years for free

HBO said camera crews will head to southern California in "the next few weeks" to film the teams.

"We are looking forward to having Hard Knocks in our camp this year," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "Hard Knocks always offers a rare opportunity for our fans to see our players' hard work to prepare for the season, as well as gives them a peek behind the curtain to observe these guys off the field, too.

"This year will be special because the show will also get an unprecedented look at SoFi Stadium, [team owner] Stan Kroenke's vision for professional football in L.A."

News of the Chargers' and Rams' selection for the series came on the same day Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that it "would be very hard to see" how the NFL and college football will be played this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci is a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued facility-return protocols last week in a memo sent to teams.

RELATED Chargers coach Anthony Lynn eyeing Colin Kaepernick for possible workout

Teams will be required to submit infectious disease plans. Players and team staff must wear masks at all times, unless they can't wear a mask due to athletic activity. Teams must also provide surgical and cloth masks for players and staff and goggles, full face shields, gowns and gloves for medical staffers.

The 2019 version of Hard Knocks featured the Oakland Raiders and had an average of 4.3 million viewers per episode.