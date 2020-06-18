New York Jets safety Jamal Adams would welcome a trade to the Cowboys, Ravens, Texans, Chiefs, Eagles, 49ers and Seahawks. File Photo by Chris Szagola/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- New York Jets Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams has informed the organization he wants to be traded.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Adams' frustration with the franchise over his next contract led to the trade demand. According to ESPN, the two-time Pro Bowler would welcome a trade to seven teams: the Baltimore Ravens, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The Jets have no plans to trade Adams, but the All-Pro defensive back could force a deal by staging a holdout in training camp, according to ESPN. Adams has two years remaining on his rookie contract after the team picked up his fifth-year option in April.

Adams' trade request comes after he said earlier Thursday on social media that "maybe it's time to move on."

"Ima protect myself just like an organization will look out for themselves at the end of the day," Adams wrote on Instagram in response to a comment. "& if you guys don't respect that, cool. It's all luv. Maybe it's time to move on!"

Adams, 24, wants to become the league's top-paid safety, according to ESPN, meaning he hopes to surpass the $14.6 million per year the Chicago Bears are giving Eddie Jackson. He also wants to be one of the highest-paid players on the Jets.

New York selected Adams with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of LSU. Since entering the league, he has totaled 273 tackles, two interceptions, 12 sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 25 passes defensed.

Pro Football Focus ranked Adams as the fifth-best player under age 25 at the conclusion of last season.