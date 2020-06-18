Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) will not receive a suspension from the NFL after he was arrested in December. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, June 18 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins star cornerback Xavien Howard will not be suspended by the NFL after his December arrest on a domestic battery charge.

A league spokesman said Wednesday that Howard will not be suspended for the 2020 season.

Howard was arrested Dec. 29 by the Davie (Fla.) Police Department. He was released the next day and the charge was dismissed in February. The NFL still could have opted to discipline Howard, despite the dropped charge.

The four-year veteran made his first Pro Bowl in 2018 and led the NFL with seven interceptions despite missing four games. He appeared in just five games in 2019 before he landed on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Howard, 26, signed a five-year, $76.5 million contract extension with the Dolphins in May 2019. The pact -- which includes $46 million guaranteed -- made Howard the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history at the time.

The Dolphins made Byron Jones the league's highest-paid cornerback this off-season, when they signed the former Dallas Cowboys star to a five-year, $82.5 million pact. That deal includes $54.3 million guaranteed.

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is the highest-paid cornerback in the league on an average annual basis, with a salary of $16.6 million per season. Jones has an average annual salary of $16.5 million while Howard averages $15.05 million per year.

The Dolphins have a pre-season game against the Atlanta Falcons at 7 p.m. EST Aug. 14 in Atlanta. They start the regular season with a matchup against the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 13 in Foxborough, Mass.