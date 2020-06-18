San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot during a throwing session earlier this week in Nashville, Tenn. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel underwent surgery on his left foot Thursday after suffering a Jones fracture earlier this week, the team announced.

Samuel sustained the injury during a throwing session with teammates in Nashville, Tenn., according to the team. The Jones fracture is a break between the base and middle part of the fifth metatarsal of the foot and usually requires a six-to-eight week recovery, though the timeline for a return can reach 12 to 16 weeks depending on the severity.

Advertisement

The 49ers didn't set a timetable for Samuel's return. According to NFL Media, he is expected to return in time for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Samuel acknowledged his injury Thursday on social media, saying he would be "back better than the Deebo you seen before" in about 10 weeks.

10 weeks I'm back better than the deebo you seen before — UnoCaptain️ (@19problemz) June 18, 2020

Last season, 49ers wideout Trent Taylor suffered a Jones fracture in his right foot during training camp. The team expected him to return in about six weeks, but he experienced complications with his first surgery. When he went back for a second procedure, his foot became infected, causing him to miss the entire 2019-20 campaign.

During his rookie season in 2019, Samuel recorded 57 receptions for 802 yards and three touchdowns. He added 159 yards and three scores on the ground.

Samuel is expected to step into the 49ers' No. 1 wideout role after the off-season departure of Emmanuel Sanders, who signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency.