Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn (pictured) said NFL teams "would be crazy" not to hold a workout for Colin Kaepernick ahead of this season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Wednesday that NFL teams "would be crazy" not to hold workouts for Colin Kaepernick in preparation for the upcoming season.

Lynn told reporters the 32-year-old Kaepernick fits the Chargers' offensive scheme, but the team has yet to make contact with the free-agent quarterback.

Advertisement

"I haven't spoken with Colin, not sure where he's at as far as in his career, what he wants to do," Lynn said. "But Colin definitely fits the style of quarterback for the system that we're going to be running. I'm very confident and happy with the three quarterbacks that I have, but you can never have too many people waiting on the runway."

Kaepernick played six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before parting ways with the franchise following the 2016 campaign. He hasn't played in the NFL since that season, when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.

RELATED NFL head Roger Goodell encourages team to sign QB Colin Kaepernick

Although the Chargers haven't scheduled a private workout with Kaepernick, Lynn left open the possibility that one could take place later this off-season. The Chargers coach previously voiced concerns about how the coronavirus could impact roster depth this season.

"It would be something that I think any team right now would have to explore," Lynn said. "A talent of that caliber that's available, under these circumstances that we're in right now, I would think most teams would explore that."

The Chargers parted ways with veteran signal-caller Philip Rivers this off-season. Tyrod Taylor, who spent last season as the backup to Rivers, is expected to take over as the team's starting quarterback.

RELATED NFL team said to be interested in signing Colin Kaepernick

Los Angeles used the No. 6 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft to select former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who is expected to develop into the Chargers' franchise quarterback. Easton Stick -- a fifth-round pick in the 2019 draft -- also is on the roster.

The Chargers are the first NFL team to publicly mention Kaepernick as a workout candidate amid the widespread social unrest that began last month following the death of George Floyd in police custody.