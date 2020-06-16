June 16 (UPI) -- The 2021 Pro Bowl will take place at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium, the league announced Tuesday.

The brand-new home of the Raiders is set to host next year's Pro Bowl on Jan. 31. The event will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes.

"The Raiders welcome the NFL Pro Bowl to Allegiant Stadium and to Las Vegas, the sports and entertainment capital of the world," Raiders president Marc Badain said in a statement. "Pro Bowl week is a celebration of the best the NFL has to offer and there is no better place than Las Vegas to celebrate and honor the league's biggest stars.

"The NFL, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Raiders look forward to a world class event that will set the standard for future NFL events in Las Vegas."

During the Pro Bowl week next January, a series of events will directly benefit the Las Vegas community.

The 2020 NFL Draft was scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the league to hold a virtual draft. Instead, the Nevada city will host the event in 2022, one year after it hosts the Pro Bowl.

The last four Pro Bowls have been held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Before that, Aloha Stadium in Hawaii hosted all but two of the NFL All-Star events from 1980 to 2016.