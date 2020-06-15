The San Francisco 49ers rewarded head coach Kyle Shanahan (C) with a six-year contract extension Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers rewarded head coach Kyle Shanahan with a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Monday.

The team didn't disclose the terms of the extension. According to ESPN and NFL Media, the 49ers gave Shanahan a new six-year deal to replace the three years he had left on his previous pact.

The extension will keep Shanahan, 40, with the 49ers through the 2025 season, according to ESPN. The deal makes the former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator one of the league's five highest-paid head coaches.

Shanahan, who is considered one of the top offensive minds in the league, signed his first six-year contract with San Francisco in February 2017. He guided the franchise to the Super Bowl last season.

Before joining the 49ers, Shanahan was an offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns (2014), Washington Redskins (2010-13), Houston Texans (2008-09) and Falcons (2015-16).