June 15 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos became the first team in NFL history Monday to have a sports betting partnership when it agreed to a multi-year deal with FanDuel Group.

The NFL approved team sports betting partnerships in May. FanDuel -- a New York City based bookmaker and daily fantasy sports provider -- will now have access to official Broncos marks and logos for use on sports betting and daily fantasy sports offerings in Colorado.

FanDuel also will have access to in-stadium signage at Empower Field at Mile High stadium and team radio, TV and digital advertising assets to promote sports betting offerings directly to fans.

"FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier gaming destination for sports fans," Denver Broncos chief commercial officer Mac Freeman said. "The ways they smartly reach people through engaging and entertaining content is in line with the Broncos' innovative thinking when connecting with our fans.

"With FanDuel's successful launch into Colorado earlier in May, we believe Broncos fans will enjoy FanDuel's trusted mobile sports betting and daily fantasy platforms."

FanDuel and the Broncos plan to offer "once-in-a-lifetime experiences" to FanDuel customers as part of the agreement.

FanDuel launched its online sportsbook and mobile experience in May in Colorado, in partnership with Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., and Golden Gates Casino Black Hawk. Fans can use the FanDuel Sportsbook app to place bets from their phones.

"Colorado is home to a passionate sports fan base and independent spirit, and, together with the Broncos, we're going to take the fan experience in Colorado to the next level," FanDuel Group chief marketing officer Mike Raffensperger said.

"With the NFL season just around the corner, partnering with an innovative organization like the Denver Broncos allows us to offer engaging fan experiences both inside and outside the stadium and access to unique betting promotions and content."

The agreement allows for customers in Colorado to receive special odds boosts for some Broncos-related bets.

Some of the Broncos bets on FanDuel include the Broncos' Week 1 point spread against the Tennessee Titans, the team's over/under win total of 2020 and if the odds for if rookie wide receiver Jerry Jeudy can score a touchdown in his first regular-season game.

FanDuel's sportsbook allows fans in Colorado to place bets on football, basketball, hockey, baseball, golf, mixed martial arts, NASCAR darts and tennis. The sportsbook also is available in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Indiana.