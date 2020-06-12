Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh doesn't think it will be possible for teams to follow the NFL's COVID-19 safety guidelines for six feet of distance at team facilities. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says the NFL's new coronavirus pandemic safety guidelines for facilities are "humanly impossible" to follow.

Harbaugh made the comments during a radio interview Thursday on Baltimore's 105.7 The Fan.

Advertisement

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the protocols Sunday in a memo sent to teams. The rules will be enforced when all players are allowed to return to team facilities, which have been closed to most players and coaches since March.

"I've seen all the memos on that, and to be quite honest with you, it's impossible what they're asking us to do. Humanly impossible," Harbaugh said. "So, we're going to do everything we can do. We're going to space, we're going to have masks.

"But, you know, it's a communication sport. We have to be able to communicate with each other in person. We have to practice."

NFL facilities were permitted to reopen to players for treatments on May 19. Teams will be required to submit a copy of infectious disease plans as part of the new guidelines.

Players and team staff must wear masks at all times while at facilities, unless they can't wear a mask due to athletic activity. Teams must also provide an adequate supply of surgical and cloth masks for players and staff and provide goggles, full face shields, gowns and gloves for medical staffers.

Those at the facilities must replace surgical masks and wash cloth masks daily and players must rotate team-provided cloth masks every three days.

Access will also be restricted throughout the facilities. Players and staff must undergo daily screening and testing before entrance. Teams are required to create protocols for players to maintain 6 feet of distance when at facilities, which includes locker rooms.

"I'm pretty sure the huddle is not going to be 6-feet spaced," Harbaugh said. "Are guys going to shower one at a time all day? Are guys going to lift weights one at a time all day?

"These are things the league and the [players' association] needs to get a handle on and needs to get agreed with some common sense so we can operate in a 13-hour day in training camp that they're giving us and get our work done.

"That's the one thing, you can tell by my voice, I'm a little frustrated with what I'm hearing there. And I think they need to get that pinned down a little better."

The NFL has canceled in-person minicamps but training camps are scheduled to start in July. Teams will meet virtually until at least June 26.