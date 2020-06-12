Former New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown was ordered to serve two years of probation and 100 hours of community service. File Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots star receiver Antonio Brown pleaded no contest Friday to a felony burglary with battery charge and two lesser misdemeanor charges stemming from a January incident outside his South Florida home.

Brown will face no jail time, but he was ordered to serve two years of probation and 100 hours of community service, according to WPLG Local 10 News in Florida. The NFL wideout also will be required to attend a 13-week anger management program and undergo a mandatory psych evaluation as part of the plea.

Advertisement

Brown, 31, is allowed to travel within the country for work purposes but was ordered not to make direct contact with the victims.

"Rather than engage in a protracted legal case, Mr. Brown decided to resolve this matter in an expeditious manner in consideration of his family and his football career," Brown's attorney, Carson Hancock, said in a statement Friday.

RELATED Florida judge frees Antonio Brown from house arrest

Earlier this year, Brown was accused of striking a driver of a moving truck company after a disagreement over payment escalated outside of the receiver's home in Hollywood, Fla. He also was accused of throwing a rock at the driver's moving truck, causing damage to the vehicle.

Hancock said that after Brown paid the moving fee, the driver demanded an "extra time" fee. While they were discussing the charge, Brown's friends began unloading boxes from the vehicle, including some items that didn't belong to Brown.

Brown's attorney said they put the boxes back but were still charged with burglary and battery.

RELATED Antonio Brown turns himself in to police at South Florida jail

"Antonio's case resulted from a misunderstanding concerning the payment of costs for the moving of Antonio's family from California to Florida," Hancock said.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, wants to return to the league this year and has been working out with multiple NFL players in South Florida this off-season.

Brown last played for the Patriots on Sept. 15, but he was released one week later after being accused of sexual and personal misconduct. The NFL is currently investigating those allegations and could discipline him if he returns to the league.