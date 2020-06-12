Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Denard Robinson (16) will work under offensive coordinator Jay Gruden as the franchise's new offensive quality control coach. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former running back Denard Robinson as offensive quality control coach.

Jacksonville announced the hire Friday. The Jaguars also hired former linebacker Tony Gilbert as an assistant linebackers coach.

Advertisement

Robinson, 29, was a fifth-round pick by the Jaguars in the 2013 NFL Draft. The former Michigan star had 1,058 yards and five touchdowns on the ground in four seasons with the Jaguars. He also had 310 receiving yards in 55 NFL appearances.

Robinson played running back, wide receiver, quarterback and returned kicks while with the Jaguars. He played his final season in 2016. He will now assist Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden and the coaching staff in practice and game preparation.

Gilbert, 40, entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2003 NFL Draft. The Georgia product played for the Jaguars from 2003 through 2006. He will oversee the Jaguars' linebackers alongside linebackers coach Mark Collins.

Jacksonville is scheduled to begin the pre-season with a game against the Carolina Panthers at 7:30 p.m. EDT Aug. 13 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.