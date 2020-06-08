Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) has one year and $1.3 million remaining on his current contract. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

June 8 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will no longer take part in any team-related activities until he receives a new contract.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic on Monday that Cook will remain away from the Vikings for "camp and beyond" until he is given a "reasonable" deal. According to The Athletic, the tailback and the franchise have been far apart in negotiations to this point.

Advertisement

Cook, who earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl last season, has one year and $1.3 million remaining on his current contract.

The 24-year-old Cook now finds himself in a similar spot as Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott and Denver Broncos tailback Melvin Gordon III, both who staged holdouts last year in search of long-term extensions.

Gordon made similar threats about not reporting last year when he began his holdout with the Los Angeles Chargers. But the organization didn't budge and Gordon eventually reported to the team in Week 5 of the regular season. This off-season, he agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos.

Elliott also demanded a contract extension and began holding out during training camp. In early September, the Cowboys caved and gave him a six-year, $90 million deal.

Cook wants to make at least $13 million per year under a new extension, according to ESPN. The two sides haven't spoken since last week and have no additional discussions scheduled.

The Vikings selected Cook in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He has struggled with injuries since entering the league, missing 19 regular-season games across his first three seasons.

Cook had a career year last season despite missing two games with a chest injury. In 14 games, he finished with 250 carries for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. He added 53 receptions for 519 yards on 63 targets.