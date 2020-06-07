Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn (pictured) previously donated to quarterback Matt Ryan's fundraiser to help support the black community in Atlanta. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 7 (UPI) -- Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were among thousands of people who participated in a peaceful protest Sunday in Atlanta.

Quinn and Dimitroff joined fellow protesters and members of the Falcons organization in a march to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's mansion in an effort to fight racial injustice. Falcons players Ricardo Allen, LaRoy Reynolds, Tyeler Davison and Mykal Walker also participated, along with assistant coaches Doug Mallory and Bernie Parmalee.

"What I've learned about leadership is that it is about other people, and we have to hold ourselves accountable to help those around us," Quinn said in a statement. "That's what I wanted to do today."

The group "Buckhead4BlackLives" -- a local contingent of high school and college students -- organized the event, which featured a three-minute kneel by the crowd and a moment of silence in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. The recent deaths of Floyd, Taylor and Arbery have sparked nationwide protests and calls for change.

Other athletes involved in Sunday's demonstration in the Atlanta area included Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson, University of Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson, Notre Dame football players K.J. Wallace and Kyle Hamilton and Samford wide receiver Peyton Ringer.

On Friday, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan created a GoFundMe called "Advancing The Lives (ATL) Of The Black Community" and donated $500,000 to the initiative. As of Sunday night, the fundraiser, which was made to help support the black community in Atlanta, has raised more than $650,000.

Quinn donated $25,000 to the fundraiser, and Dimitroff contributed $10,000.

Meanwhile, members of the Broncos organization led a peaceful protest Saturday at Civic Center Park in Denver. Star linebacker Von Miller, defensive back Kareem Jackson and quarterback Drew Lock were among the Broncos players who took part in the march and protest.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, president and CEO Joe Ellis and vice president of strategic initiatives Brittany Bowlen also were in attendance.