Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes (15) and Tyrann Mathieu (32) were two of the star NFL players to participate in a video to ask the league to condemn racism. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

June 5 (UPI) -- Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Odell Beckham Jr. and other stars have asked the NFL to state that it "condemns racism and the systematic oppression of black people" amid unrest spurred by the death of George Floyd.

The NFL stars posted the video Thursday to their social media accounts.

The other NFL stars in the video were: Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas, Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams, Jamal Adams, Anthony Barr, Eric Kendricks, Marshon Lattimore, Sterling Shepard, DeAndre Hopkins, Patrick Peterson, Deshaun Watson, Jarvis Landry, Chase Young, Stefon Gilmore and Tyrann Mathieu.

Floyd was killed last week while handcuffed and pinned to the ground in Minneapolis. His death has spurred protests throughout the United States and the world. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement about Floyd on Saturday. The league said it was "saddened by the tragic events across" the United States.

Many players criticized the statement for a lack of specificity.

"On behalf of the National Football League this is what we, the players would like to hear you state," the players said in Thursday's video. "We the National Football League condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people.

"We the National Football League admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. We the National Football League believe Black Lives Matter."

The players also asked the league how many times they needed to ask the league the listen to its players.

"What will it take? For one of us to be murdered by police brutality?" the players asked. "What if I was George Floyd?"

The NFL released a second Floyd-related statement before the video was published.

"This is a time of self-reflection for all -- the NFL is no exception. We stand with the black community because Black Lives Matter," the league said.

The league also pledged a $20 million donation to support programs and initiatives throughout the United States to "address systemic racism."