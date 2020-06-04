The Buffalo Bills selected former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm (11) in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by AJ Sisco/UPI | License Photo

June 4 (UPI) -- Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Jake Fromm offered an apology after screenshots emerged on social media of a text conversation in which he said only "elite white people" should be allowed to buy guns.

The exchange, which took place in 2019 and was posted to social media Thursday, involved Fromm and a friend discussing firearms.

"But no, guns are good. They need to let me get suppressors," Fromm wrote. "Just make them very expensive so only elite white people can get them haha."

Fromm later said he was not an "elite white person" in the text conversation.

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words 'elite white person' in a text message conversation," Fromm said in a statement posted on social media. "Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person,' as later stated in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment.

"I stand against racism 100 percent. I promise to commit myself to being part of the solution in this country."

Later Thursday, the Bills released a statement about Fromm's comments, saying the former Georgia quarterback apologized to his teammates and coaches in a team meeting.

"Earlier today, we became aware of comments made in a text message conversation involving Jake Fromm in 2019," the team said. "He was wrong and he admitted it to us. We don't condone what he said. Jake was honest and forthcoming to us about the text exchange.

"He asked for an opportunity to address and apologize to his teammates and coaches today in a team meeting, which he did. We will continue to work with Jake on the responsibilities of being a Buffalo Bill on and off the field."

The Bills selected Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.