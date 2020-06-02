The directive will prevent teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys from traveling to remote sites to hold their training camps. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- The NFL is informing teams that they must conduct training camps at their main practice facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Tuesday that the league is expected to announce that plan -- along with a tentative start to camps -- in late July. According to ESPN, the NFL and the NFL Players Association opted to keep teams close to home to limit travel and the risks associated with running two facilities.

There are nine teams that still conduct camps at different sites. The directive prevents teams such as the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and others from traveling to remote sites to hold their training camps.

Since the franchise's first season in 1995, the Carolina Panthers have held their camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. The Steelers conduct their camp at St. Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., while the Cowboys prepare for the upcoming season in Oxnard, Calif.

The Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams also typically leave their main facilities in preparation for the season.

The Cowboys and the Steelers are scheduled to compete in the annual Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6 in Canton, Ohio, and would be the first two teams to report at the end of July.

The NFL announced in mid-May that clubs could start reopening their facilities on a limited basis when state and local governments allowed it.

The league's next phase of reopening began Monday and allowed teams to reopen ticket offices, retail shops and other customer-related facilities, as long as state and local regulations permitted it.