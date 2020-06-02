Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan agreed to a one-year contract with the Houston Texans earlier this off-season. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

June 2 (UPI) -- Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan will no longer sign with the Houston Texans.

League sources told NFL Media and the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday that Jernigan didn't take a physical with the Texans and isn't expected to do so, with both sides agreeing to part ways before finalizing the contract.

Jernigan, 27, previously agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Houston earlier this off-season.

"Guess I'm not going to Houston," Jernigan wrote on his Instagram story Tuesday. "But the show not over."

Jernigan, who has dealt with neck and foot injuries in recent years, played in only 13 regular-season games over the past two seasons. According to NFL Media, spinal specialist Robert Watkins previously cleared Jernigan to return.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Jernigan in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He spent his first three seasons in Baltimore before being traded to the Eagles in April 2017.

After three injury-plagued seasons in Philadelphia, the Eagles allowed Jernigan to enter free agency.

In 71 career games with the Ravens and Eagles, Jernigan has recorded 129 total tackles, 17.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and three passes defensed.