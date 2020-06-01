Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) suffered a cut to his thigh while moving items into a trailer. File Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- Las Vegas Raiders rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs III suffered a cut to his thigh while moving items into a trailer.

"He was trying to move a trailer or something -- move furniture or something -- and the trailer just kind of pinned him against a car or a wall," Ruggs' father, Henry Ruggs Jr., told AL.com on Monday. "He's pretty much OK, I'm about to go out there and see him in a little bit.

"It was just like a little open wound on his leg, a little incision. Like something had stuck him right there on his thigh a little bit."

Ruggs Jr. said he has yet to speak with the doctor who treated his son because of precautions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"With this COVID-19 stuff still going on, they wouldn't let anybody in," Ruggs Jr. said. "He's just having to walk on crutches. Not putting as much pressure on it."

Ruggs III, the No. 12 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, was the first receiver selected in the draft. He also was the fastest player in the draft class, having posted a 4.27-second time in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

"The Raiders are aware of a report regarding an off-field injury to Henry Ruggs III. Respecting Henry's right to medical privacy, the team will not be commenting on the report," the team said in a statement.