Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins has impressed coaches this off-season with his ability to recognize coverages and mistakes by defenses when he watches film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Scott Turner said quarterback Dwayne Haskins is "starting to click" in comprehending defensive coverages through team film sessions.

Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He got his first start in Week 9 of last season as the Redskins opted to start veteran Case Keenum early in the year.

Fired coach Jay Gruden had said he wanted to let Haskins learn from the bench last season before he was thrown into the action due to an injury to Keenum. The former Redskins coach has also called Haskins a "great developmental prospect."

Haskins has shown growth in film sessions and when he meets with teammates and coaches on Zoom video conference calls.

Turner said he quizzes Haskins daily to see what he remembers from previous sessions. He often asks Haskins for details from defensive coverages. Haskins sometimes will point something out he saw in an earlier sessions.

"It isn't always like that," Turner told reporters Wednesday. "Sometimes you have to go back over things, but that happens with everyone.

"When you can have that dialogue and they can give you the correct answer and are repeating the things that you talked about in earlier sessions, that is when you know it is really starting to click."

Haskins struggled early on last season, with a total of two touchdown passes and six interceptions in his first six appearances. He improved in his final three games, with five touchdown passes and one interception. He also completed 67 percent of his throws in his final three starts.

Haskins has posted several videos of himself working out this off-season, showing off a more lean physique. He told the Redskins Talk podcast he has lost more than 10 pounds since last season.

He has also had throwing sessions this off-season with Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and free agent Antonio Brown, in addition to Redskins wide receivers.