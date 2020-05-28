The Los Angeles Chargers want rookie quarterback Justin Herbert to adjust to the speed of the NFL game before he plays in 2020. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

May 28 (UPI) -- New Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton said rookie quarterback Justin Herbert won't play until he is "acclimated to the speed of the NFL game."

The Chargers selected Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. They plan to start the season with veteran Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

Herbert was the third quarterback drafted April 23, behind LSU's Joe Burrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. Rookies sometimes have trouble with the transition from the college game to the NFL, as professional players are stronger and faster.

"The combination of size, athletic ability and arm talent [is intriguing], but more importantly, [Herbert] has a ton of experience playing in games," Hamilton told reporters Wednesday. "It really helped him staying an extra year at Oregon.

"He had over 1,200 pass attempts in college and you can't teach experience. When it's time for him to play once he's acclimated to the speed of the NFL game and has a good understanding of what NFL defenses are trying to do, I think the sky's the limit."

Utah State's Jordan Love the fourth and final quarterback picked in the first round of the draft. Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts went to the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round. Eight quarterbacks were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Chargers' quarterbacks room received a major face-lift this off-season after longtime starter Philip Rivers left the team in free agency. The move left Taylor and 2019 NFL draft pick Easton Stick as the only quarterbacks on the team's depth chart before they drafted Herbert.

Taylor, 30, faced a similar situation with the Cleveland Browns in 2018. The nine-year veteran started the first three games that season before he was replaced with 2018 No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

The 2015 Pro Bowl selection completed 4 of 6 passes for 33 yards and a touchdown in six appearances last season for the Chargers.

"It's going to be very important that Tyrod's understanding and familiarity with coach [Anthony] Lynn and our system, that that carries over to the rest of the guys in the huddle," Hamilton said.

"His poise impresses me. I've been watching him from afar for quite some time, and I've always been impressed with his ability to go out and make plays and more importantly, help his team win games."

Eleven quarterbacks were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft. Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray -- the No. 1 pick -- was the only rookie quarterback to start all 16 games last season.

He also was the only rookie to start Week 1 in 2019. Sixth-round pick Gardner Minshew was the second rookie quarterback to start a game in 2019, when he replaced Nick Foles in Week 2 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Minshew started 12 games last season, tied for third among rookie quarterbacks. New York Giants rookie Daniel Jones -- the No. 6 pick in 2019 -- also made 12 starts in 2019.

Five of the 11 quarterbacks drafted started at least five games in 2019. Nine quarterbacks from the 2019 class appeared in regular-season games.