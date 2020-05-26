Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman thinks current quarterback Dak Prescott (C) will get a lucrative contract extension before a July 15 deadline. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys star Troy Aikman believes the NFC East franchise will complete a contract extension with quarterback Dak Prescott before the 2020 season.

Aikman spoke about Prescott's contract situation Monday on 105.3 The Fan.

Prescott, 26, was set to hit free agency this off-season before the Cowboys placed the franchise tag on the four-year veteran. He will make $31.4 million in 2020 under the terms of the tag.

Dallas has until July 15 to sign Prescott to a long term deal instead of paying him the franchise tag salary.

"They will pay him. He's going to make a lot of money, and I think he's going to be the quarterback for the Cowboys for a long, long time, and continue to have a great career," Aikman said.

"I've maintained that I strongly believe that they'll reach a deal, and he'll have a long-term contract as opposed to playing under the franchise tag this year."

One roadblock in Prescott's negotiations with the Cowboys is that the quarterback wants to sign a four-year deal, while the Cowboys want to sign him to a five-year pact. A shorter contract would allow Prescott to return to negotiations for a more lucrative deal a year sooner.

The Cowboys and Prescott in March discussed a four- or five-year contract worth $35 million annually. A $35 million salary would make Prescott and Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL.

Prescott joined the Cowboys as a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowl selection completed 65.1 percent of his throws for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns in 16 starts last season. He threw 11 interceptions and the Cowboys posted an 8-8 record in 2019.