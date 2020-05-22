Former Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) ran for a career-best 1,070 yards with the Texans last season. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks reached an agreement with running back Carlos Hyde on a short-term contract Friday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Hyde agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks. According to NFL Media, the former Houston Texans tailback can earn up to $4 million over the course of the pact.

Hyde, who turns 30 in September, recorded six touchdowns and ran for a career-high 1,070 yards on 245 carries for the Texans last season. He played in all 16 regular-season games for only the second time in his NFL career.

Despite his production, Hyde -- along with fellow running back Lamar Miller -- entered free agency. The Texans later acquired Pro Bowl tailback David Johnson from the Arizona Cardinals in a blockbuster trade that included All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Seahawks were actively searching for a veteran this off-season to bolster their backfield. Starter Chris Carson and 2018 first-round draft pick Rashaad Penny are coming off season-ending injuries.

Seattle also offered former Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman a one-year contract, according to ESPN. Instead, the franchise moved on to Hyde, who is expected to play a prominent role alongside Carson.

Penny is still recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL and other damage in his knee, according to ESPN. The Seahawks believe there's a strong chance he will need to start the season on the physically unable to perform list, meaning he would have to miss at least the first six games of the 2020 season.

Carson, who suffered a hip injury in 2019, is expected to be ready by Week 1.

Behind Carson, Hyde and Penny, the Seahawks have second-year back Travis Homer and three rookies: fourth-round pick DeeJay Dallas and undrafted free agents Anthony Jones and Patrick Carr.