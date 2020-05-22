New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. New England beat Atlanta 34-28 to win the Super Bowl's first overtime game. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- A Super Bowl championship ring belonging to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has sold for $1 million at auction for charity.

The ring, one of six Kraft has won while running the Patriots, was sold in behalf of the All In Challenge, a digital fundraiser that aims to feed the needy affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 5.1 carat-weight ring, crafted with 10-karat white gold, started with a bid of $75,000 and closed Thursday with a winning bid of $1.025 million. Thirty-five bidders vied for the ring from Super Bowl LI, which the Patriots won in 2017 after capping a comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

The winner will be flown to Boston on Kraft's private plane from anywhere in the United States. They will then be taken to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., and receive the ring from Kraft in the Patriots' trophy room.

All proceeds from the sale will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry. The All In Challenge has raised more than $45 million and more than 400 celebrities and athletes have donated experiences and items to the cause.

All In Challenge prize offerings have also included: Justin Bieber flying to your house to sing you a song; a walk-on role in a Martin Scorsese film; private putting lessons from Tiger Woods; and dinner with Tom Brady and tickets to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.