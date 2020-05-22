Former Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco underwent neck surgery last month to repair a herniated disk. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- The New York Jets are signing former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to a one-year contract.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Friday that Flacco will earn a base salary of $1.5 million with the Jets. According to NFL Media, the short-term deal also includes an additional $3 million in incentives.

Flacco, who was released by the Denver Broncos in March after only one season with the franchise, underwent neck surgery last month to repair a herniated disk. According to ESPN, the veteran quarterback won't be cleared for contact until late August or early September.

Flacco, 35, likely will be a limited participant in training camp because of his current timeline. If he's healthy, the former Baltimore Ravens signal-caller is expected to serve as the primary backup to Sam Darnold in the 2020 season.

The Broncos placed Flacco on injured reserve midway through the 2019 campaign because of the herniated disk. Before the injury, he posted a 2-6 record as Denver's starting quarterback, throwing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Ravens selected Flacco in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft out of Delaware. He spent his first 11 seasons in Baltimore and helped guide the team to a win in Super Bowl XLVII in Feb. 2013.

During four games in the 2012-13 postseason, Flacco tossed 11 touchdown passes with no interceptions and was named Super Bowl MVP.

In 12 NFL seasons, Flacco holds a 98-73 record as a starter with 40,067 passing yards, 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions.