May 21 (UPI) -- Carlos Hyde and Devonta Freeman are among the options the Seattle Seahawks are considering to bulk up their depth chart at the running back position.

Sources told NFL Network and SiriusXM Radio that the NFC West franchise offered a one-year pact to Freeman. The team has also had talks with Hyde. Freeman has also been linked to the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.

Veteran running back Marshawn Lynch is also still in the picture for Seattle. Lynch said earlier this month that his agent was "in talks" with the Seahawks about a possible return in 2020.

Chris Carson will likely lead the Seahawks' depth chart at running back in 2020. Top backup Rashaad Penny had knee surgery in December and could miss the early portion of the season.

Travis Homer is the only healthy running back -- with NFL experience -- on the Seahawks' roster. Seattle also picked former Miami running back DeeJay Dallas in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Running back C.J. Prosise -- a third-round pick by the Seahawks in 2016 -- has had an injury-filled tenure during his four seasons with the team. Prosise is a free agent this off-season.

The Falcons released Freeman in March before they signed former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley. Hyde spent last season with the Houston Texans.

Hyde, 29, had 1,070 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 16 games for the Texans in 2019. Freeman, 28, had 656 rushing yards and two scores in 14 games last season for Atlanta.