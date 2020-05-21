Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo (56) recorded 19 total tackles in 11 games with the Steelers last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo is signing a short-term contract with the New Orleans Saints.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Chickillo agreed to a one-year deal with the Saints. Financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Chickillo, 27, signed a two-year extension with the Steelers about 14 months ago, but he was released earlier this off-season after lackluster production in the 2019 campaign. He notched 19 total tackles and a half-sack in 11 games.

Chickillo missed five total games last season due to injuries and a brief stay on the Commissioner's Exempt List. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound linebacker was placed on the list after an alleged domestic incident with his girlfriend. He was cleared because of insufficient evidence and the charges were dropped.

The Steelers selected Chickillo in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Miami. Since entering the league, he has recorded 97 career tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.