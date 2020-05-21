Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this off-season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his nine Super Bowl trips will be the subject of a nine-part documentary series on ESPN, the network announced Thursday.

The docuseries, titled The Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, is scheduled to air in 2021, according to ESPN. The series will provide a look from Brady's perspective at his six NFL championship wins and three Super Bowl losses that he experienced with the Patriots organization.

The documentary will be produced by ESPN, Gotham Chopra of Religion of Sports and 199 Productions, which is Brady's production company.

"Through the series, we're defining the key moments and challenges that were seemingly insurmountable, but through hard work and perseverance, became career-defining triumphs, in both victory and defeat," Brady said in a statement.

Brady, 42, has won more Super Bowl titles than anyone else in NFL history and remains a star in the league despite his age. The usually reserved quarterback left New England this off-season and signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

I have quoted Theodore Roosevelt's "Man in the Arena" speech since I saw it painted on our weight room wall at UM in 1995. It's a constant reminder to ignore the noise, buckle my chinstrap, and battle through whatever comes my way. Coming 2021 on @espn! pic.twitter.com/nm9SdFYB7D— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 21, 2020

Connor Schell, ESPN's executive vice president and one of the creators of the network's 30 for 30 series, believes Brady, who typically doesn't provide behind-the-scenes information, has many notable stories worth telling.

"To have personal firsthand accounts and an athlete at Tom's level who doesn't often give firsthand accounts can add up to a remarkable series," Schell said.

The announcement follows the success of ESPN's The Last Dance documentary, which chronicled the Chicago Bulls' championship season in 1997-98 and other memorable moments involving Michael Jordan during his time with the organization.