Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) had hip surgery in February and hopes to return in August.

May 21 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry says he is ahead of schedule in his rehab from a hip injury and targets an August return.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection spoke about his recovery from the injury on Wednesday. He said the NFL's decision to close team facilities has made the recovery more of a challenge than he expected.

"The rehab process is going great," Landry told reporters. "It's just a little difficult, obviously, with some of the modality type of things that I've been doing that obviously with quarantine and everything I hadn't been able to have access to. So that that's kind of been the toughest part of it.

"Right now, I'm a little bit ahead of schedule. But the most important thing right now is just taking it day by day. You know, I can't predict when exactly I'll be on the field, whether that's July, August or September. But obviously my [anticipated] return date is sometime in August."

Landry, 27, has three years left on his contract with the Browns. The six-year veteran had 83 catches for a career-high 1,174 yards and six touchdowns in 16 starts last season. Landry has never missed a game during his NFL career.

Landry battled through the hip issue for much of the 2019 season until he had surgery Feb. 4. He has been working out in Deerfield Beach, Fla., this off-season. He has also remained in contact with the Browns' training staff.

The Browns start the 2020 regular season with an AFC North clash against the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. EDT Sept. 13, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.