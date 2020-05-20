New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung is now under contract through 2023 after he agreed to a two-year extension Wednesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots on Wednesday agreed to a contract extension with veteran safety Patrick Chung.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN Chung's extension is for two years. He will get $3 million to sign the pact and can make up to $12.8 million over the next four years. He is under contract with the Patriots through 2023.

Chung, 32, had 51 combined tackles, a tackle for a loss and three passes defensed in 13 games last season. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound defensive back has played 10 of his 11 NFL seasons for the Patriots.

Chung entered the league as a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2009 NFL Draft. The Oregon product signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency before the 2013 season. Chung appeared in 12 games during the injury-marred campaign before was released before the 2014 season and resigned with the Patriots.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has 778 combined tackles, 57 pass breakups, 21 tackles for a loss, 12 quarterback hits, 11 interceptions, five fumble recoveries, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a touchdown in 153 career appearances.

The Patriots also selected former Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Veteran safety Devin McCourty signed an extension with the AFC East franchise in March. The Patriots also signed safety Adrian Phillips in free agency.