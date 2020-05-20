Former Oakland Raiders pass rusher Aldon Smith hasn't played in the NFL since 2015 due to legal troubles and suspensions. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- The NFL conditionally reinstated Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith from his indefinite suspension, the team announced Wednesday.

Smith was reinstated after a video teleconference with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last week, according to the team.

The league's decision to reinstate Smith will allow him to participate in meetings with Cowboys coaches and teammates in their virtual off-season program, which begins Tuesday. At that time, the former All-Pro edge rusher will be officially reinstated to the Cowboys' active roster.

Smith, 30, hasn't played in an NFL game since 2015 due to legal troubles and multiple suspensions. With his reinstatement, he will receive $90,000 from the Cowboys as part of the one-year contract he signed with the franchise in April that could be worth up to $4 million.

The San Francisco 49ers selected Smith with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He played his last NFL snaps with the then-Oakland Raiders before receiving his indefinite suspension for violating the league's personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

In 59 career games with the 49ers and Raiders, Smith has recorded 172 total tackles, 47.5 sacks, one interception and eight passes defensed.