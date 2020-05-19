Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady held the two-hour workout Tuesday morning at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady held a private throwing session with teammates Tuesday morning.

The two-hour informal workout took place at Tampa's Berkeley Preparatory School and included eight of his teammates, according to the Tampa Bay Times and ESPN.

The newspaper said Brady was at the event with wide receivers Mike Evans and Scotty Miller, tight ends Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard, center Ryan Jensen, running back Dare Ogunbowale and quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin.

"Boys will be boys," Brady wrote on his Instagram story later Tuesday. "One day closer to football season."

The NFL has been relegated to a virtual off-season program due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to ESPN, Brady can conduct the private workouts as long as they are adhering to recommendations and guidelines provided by state and local authorities and medical experts, as well as the league.

The league allowed team facilities to begin reopening Tuesday, but only essential personnel and players who were receiving treatment for injuries before facilities were temporarily closed can enter. Team facilities are currently closed to coaches and non-rehabbing players.

Berkeley Prep is closed to students but is permitting workouts. Florida social distancing guidelines allow for groups of under 10 people.