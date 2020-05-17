Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris (41) will earn a guaranteed salary of about $11.4 million in the 2020 season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 17 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings safety Anthony Harris signed his franchise tender with the organization, he announced Sunday.

Under the tender, Harris will earn a guaranteed salary of about $11.4 million in the 2020 season. The Vikings applied the tag on Harris in mid-March and have until the July 15 deadline to reach an agreement on a long-term contract with the 28-year-old defensive back.

"Although it has been a strange off-season, time spent in isolation with family has been refreshing and energizing," Harris wrote on social media. "This is just one step in God's plan for me and my family. I will let my agents and the Vikings work towards long term certainty in Minnesota, but I am excited to be back for the 2020 season.

"I am continuing my focus on what it takes to be successful both as a team and as an individual. I am excited for the new challenges the 2020 season will bring, but I am most excited for the opportunity to help bring a Super Bowl to Minnesota and the best fans in the country."

Harris tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (six) during his breakout season in 2019. He has recorded nine total picks over the last two seasons, including one against New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the Vikings' playoff win on Jan. 5.

Minnesota signed Harris as an undrafted free agent in 2015. Since entering the league, he has notched 177 total tackles, nine picks, 21 passes defensed and one defensive touchdown in 65 career games.