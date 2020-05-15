May 15 (UPI) -- Making his first public comments since last month's NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers admitted he was surprised and "not thrilled" with the franchise's decision to select quarterback Jordan Love.

"I was watching the draft feed with A.J. Hawk and Pat McAfee, and my first reaction was surprise," Rodgers said. "I wasn't thrilled by the pick, obviously, but the organization is thinking about the present and the future.

"... I think it was more the surprise of the pick, based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40s, and really the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit. Because as much as I feel confident in my abilities and what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control."

During a nearly 40-minute conference call Friday, Rodgers said he wants to finish his career with the Packers. But the 36-year-old gunslinger knows that might not be possible after the organization traded up to the No. 26 overall pick to select his possible replacement in Utah State's Love.

"My sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point," he said.

"As much as I understand the organization's future outlook and wanting to make sure they're thinking about the team now and down the line -- and I respect that -- at the same time, I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40s. I'm just not sure how that all works together at this point."

Rodgers, who signed a $134 million contract extension with Green Bay in August 2018, is under contract for four more seasons. The Packers could begin to see slight salary-cap savings on Rodgers' deal if they parted ways after the 2020 campaign.

The Packers posted a 13-3 record and reached the NFC Championship Game last season. In 2019, Rodgers completed 62 percent of his passes for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions.