May 15 (UPI) -- Quarterback Baker Mayfield is hosting workouts with some of his Cleveland Browns teammates in Austin, Texas, as NFL facilities remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources told ESPN and the Akron Beacon Journal that Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley, David Njoku and Austin Hooper accepted Mayfield's invitation and showed up this week at the workouts in the quarterback's hometown. Several of the players have posted videos and photos from Austin on their social media accounts.

Star wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. have not been seen at the workouts.

Mayfield, 25, completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 16 starts last season for the Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft entered the season with high expectations after he led the Browns to six wins in 2018 and the team made several big moves in free agency, including a trade for Beckham.

Hooper joined the team this off-season in free agency. The Browns also selected former Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft and made several offensive line acquisitions.

Cleveland begins the 2020 pre-season with a game against the Chicago Bears in the week of Aug. 13 to 17 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Browns -- like other NFL teams -- have continued to participate in virtual off-season meetings and programs while their facility is closed. The NFL notified teams this week that the virtual off-season will continue until at least the end of May.