Former New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith spent the 2019 season with the Seattle Seahawks, but he didn't appear in a regular-season game. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back Geno Smith after the franchise and the veteran quarterback reached an agreement on a short-term contract Thursday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Smith agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks. Financial details of the agreement weren't disclosed.

Smith spent the 2019 season with the Seahawks, but he didn't appear in a regular-season game. Before joining Seattle, he had one-year stints with the New York Giants (2017) and Los Angeles Chargers (2018).

The New York Jets selected Smith in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He played in parts of four seasons with the Jets and served as the team's starting quarterback for two years before the franchise parted ways with him in 2017.

Smith completed 1 of 4 pass attempts for eight yards in his most recent game action, which came with the Chargers in 2018.

In 40 career games, Smith has completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 6,182 yards, 29 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.