Veteran running back LeSean McCoy says he could see himself returning to the Philadelphia Eagles for possibly his final season in 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- Free agent running back LeSean McCoy says he "could see" himself back on the Philadelphia Eagles' roster in 2020.

McCoy, 31, appeared in 13 games last season for the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 646 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns after he agreed to a one-year contract before the 2019 season with the eventual Super Bowl champions.

"I could see that," McCoy told NFL Network, when asked about signing with the Eagles. "On another note, since I left, you haven't seen the No. 25 active in green, so you never know.

"I'm going to keep my options open, though. I could see myself there in Philly. Like I said, that's home, so you never know."

McCoy said he has spoken to several teams in free agency but wants to wait to make the right decision on where he will sign. The six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection said he wants to play at least one more season.

"This last go-around, man, for the last time, just to put my stamp on my career, and I want to leave out the way I came in," McCoy said. "Hard worker, with some success.

"I'll probably put one more year together, depending on how I feel, but one year for sure, man, just to put my stamp on it."

The Super Bowl LIV champion ranks 22nd in career rushing yards and has the most career rushing yards of any active player. The second-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft spent his first six seasons with the Eagles. His best season came in 2013 when he had 1,607 rushing yards and 2,146 yards from scrimmage, the best marks in the NFL that year.

McCoy also spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills before he was released in August. He said several teams attempted to sign him before he opted to join the Chiefs and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.

Miles Sanders was the Eagles' leading rusher in 2019 with 1,327 yards from scrimmage and six scores after the franchise selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Eagles also had running backs Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, Darren Sproles, Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement on their depth chart in 2019. They also signed Elijah Holyfield toward the end of the season.

The Eagles let Howard sign with the Miami Dolphins in free agency and Sproles retired after the 2019 season. Philadelphia re-signed Clement and released Ajayi.

The Eagles did not select a running back in the 2020 NFL Draft last month but signed Mike Warren and Adrian Killins as undrafted rookie free agents.