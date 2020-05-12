Happening Now
Watch live: Dr. Anthony Fauci, others testify remotely about federal coronavirus response
Tom Brady denies rift with Patriots' Josh McDaniels: 'Please stop this nonsense'
UFC's Greg Hardy credits empty arena for win; Taiwan baseball has 1,000-fan 'sell outs'
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa surprises mom with SUV on Mother's Day
Conor McGregor challenges UFC interim lightweight champ Justin Gaethje
Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa signing rookie deal as jersey sales skyrocket
Moments from Tom Brady's career
