May 12 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders and former Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara agreed to a contract Tuesday.

NFL Media and NBC Sports first reported Amukamara's agreement with the Raiders. Financial details of the pact weren't disclosed.

Amukamara, a first-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2011, spent the past three seasons with the Bears. Chicago released the veteran defensive back earlier this off-season.

In 15 regular-season games in 2019, Amukamara notched 53 total tackles, one forced fumble and 10 passes defensed. He didn't have an interception last season, marking the third time in the last four seasons that he has failed to record a pick.

Amukamara, who is entering his 10th season in the league, has tallied 477 total tackles, 10 interceptions, 80 pass breakups and six forced fumbles in 113 career games with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Giants and Bears.

The agreement with Amukamara continues the Raiders' off-season overhaul of their secondary. The 30-year-old cornerback will join Damarious Randall and Jeff Heath as free-agent acquisitions.

The Raiders also drafted Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette in the first round and Clemson safety Tanner Muse in the third round of last month's NFL Draft.