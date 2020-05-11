Super Bowl LI: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

New England Patriots players celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. The Patriots came from behind to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick raises a fist behind the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. The Patriots came from behind to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. The Patriots came from behind to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady lifts the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. The Patriots came from behind to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots offensive guard Joe Thuney celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. The Patriots came from behind to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady calls for a two point conversion to tie the game in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. The Patriots came from behind to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (C) leaps into the arms of Super Bowl MVP quarterback Tom Brady (12) after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on February 5, 2017. New England beat Atlanta 34-28 in NFL's first Super Bowl overtime game. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots cheerleaders celebrate after their team defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in the Super Bowl's first overtime game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia (L-R), head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and special teams coach Joe Judge celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in the Super Bowl's first overtime game. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (R) gets a kiss from wife Gisele Bundchen after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. The win marks the Patriots fifth Super Bowl title. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) talks to reporters after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. The win gives the Patriots their fifth Super Bowl title. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Gisele Bundchen (R) holds her daughter Vivian Lake Brady as she celebrates her husband Tom Brady's win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 for their fifth Super Bowl title. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) heads off the field after losing in overtime to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 for their fifth Super Bowl win. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Super Bowl MVP New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with his children on the victory podium alongside Patriots owner Robert Kraft at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on February 5, 2017. New England beat Atlanta 34-28 to win the NFL's first Super Bowl overtime game. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots running back James White celebrates after scoring the game-winning touchdown on a 2-yard run in overtime of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in the Super Bowl's first overtime game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (C) hoists the Vince Lombardi trophy while coach Bill Belichick looks on (R) after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (L) gets a hug from his daughter Vivian Lake Brady after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is overcome with emotion after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in the Super Bowl's first overtime game. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures after winning his fifth Super Bowl title, an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on February 5, 2017. New England beat Atlanta 34-28 to win the NFL's first Super Bowl overtime game. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is engulfed by confetti after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on February 5, 2017. New England beat Atlanta 34-28 to win the NFL's first Super Bowl overtime game. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (C) celebrates with his coaching staff after defeating the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in the Super Bowl's first overtime game. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is hugged by center David Andrews after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in overtime of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots running back James White (28) takes the ball over the goal line for the winning touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. The Patriots came from behind to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in overtime. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) lines up before a play in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) takes a seat in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola catches a six yard TD pass as line judge Jeff Seeman (45) looks on against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots running back James White (28) scores a two point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (97) in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady scrambles up the middle for 15 yards against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons cornerback C.J. Goodwin (29) breaks up a pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to running back Dion Lewis (33) in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots running back James White takes a Tom Brady pass to the Atlanta Falcons 3 yard line before the play was nullified by a penalty in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu catches a QB Matt Ryan pass for 13 yards against New England Patriots Eric Rowe in the third quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Former President George Bush leaves the field after the official coin toss for the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots flanked by New England Patriots Alan Branchat Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) stand next to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels during a timeout at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant hits an extra point in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI against the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) celebrates his 82-yard touchdown with defensive end Courtney Upshaw (91) after Alford intercepted a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (not pictured) in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) charges past the New England Patriots bench for an 82-yard touchdown after intercepting a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (not pictured) in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) celebrates his 82-yard touchdown after intercepting a pass intended for New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (not pictured) in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) stands in the huddle in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks the sideline in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady kneels on the turf as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford takes an the interception 82 yards for a TD in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Robert Alford (23) takes off with an intercepted New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pass en route to a pick six in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Alford took the interception 82 yards for the TD. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots fans check their phones during Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) is flipped in the air by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Philip Wheeler (41) on a nine-yard reception in the first quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Corey (L) and Chad Davis, of Brunswick, Georgia, celebrate an Atlanta Falcons touchdown as New England Patriots fan John O'Brien (R) reacts during the second quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett sits on the ground after the Patriots turned over the ball to the Atlanta Falcons on a fumble in the second quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against rush by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley (44) in the first quarter of Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jasmine Cephas Jones (L-R), Renee Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo, the musical Hamilton's original Schuyler Sisters, sing America the Beautiful during pregame events before Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons take the field before the New England Patriots play the Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (R) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (C) lead their team onto the field during pregame events before Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Former President George HW Bush and wife Barbara Bush attend the coin toss before the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Musician Luke Bryan (R) sings the National Anthem before the kickoff of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) stretches with his team before the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The New England Patriots mascot and cheerleaders wait to go onto the field during pregame events before Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells out to fans as he takes the field before the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A New England Patriots fan cheers during pregame events before Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up during pregame events before Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the field during pregame events before Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on February 5, 2017. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel warms up before the Falcons take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Actor Mark Wahlberg Mark Wahlberg talks to fans before the start of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston Texas on February 5, 2017. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo