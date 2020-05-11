May 11 (UPI) -- New Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has yet to sign his rookie contract, but he will use some of his new cash to buy his mother a Cadillac for Mother's Day.

Tagovailoa gifted his mom, Diane, a black Cadillac Escalade on Sunday and posted a video of the gift on his social media platforms.

"Was able to surprise a special lady with a special gift," Tagovailoa wrote for the caption. "Happy Mother's Day mom. I love you."

Tagovailoa put a large red bow on the hood of the Escalade and parked it in the front yard before his family emerged from the front door of their home.

"This is mine?" Diane asked, before Tua handed over the keys.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft shared a hug with his mom before the family took their first ride in the SUV. Tua also posed for a picture with Diane and his father, Galu.

Tagovailoa, 22, is expected to sign a rookie contract worth at least $30 million. The four-year deal should include a signing bonus of nearly $20 million and have a fifth-year option.

No. 7 overall pick Derrick Brown on Friday became the first player of the draft class to sign. Brown's four-year deal with the Carolina Panthers is worth $23.6 million guaranteed.