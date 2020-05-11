May 11 (UPI) -- ESPN plans to make changes to its Monday Night Football booth for the 2020 season, with Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland out as broadcasters for the games.

Sources informed The Athletic, the New York Post and the Miami Herald of the move on Saturday. ESPN plans to choose their replacements from a field of applicants who already work at the network. Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese are among those being considered.

Former star quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Tony Romo have also been linked to the roles.

McFarland was hired as a Monday Night Football analyst in 2018. He moved into a larger role inside the broadcast booth when Jason Witten decided to leave the network and rejoin the Dallas Cowboys before the 2019 season. Tessitore was named the play-by-play voice for the broadcast in 2018 after he rose to prominence as a college football commentator for nearly two decades.

Tessitore is expected to keep his role as ESPN's lead boxing announcer and on the ABC show Holey Moley and could also return to the college football broadcast booth. McFarland is also slated to remain at the network with an NFL studio role.

The new Monday Night Football crew will be the fourth broadcast lineup in the last five years. The 2020 regular season Monday Night Football slate begins with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the New York Giants at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Sept. 14. The Denver Broncos will play the Tennessee Titans after that game, with a scheduled kickoff pf 10:10 p.m. EDT on Sept. 14.