Former Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker (R) will likely be a depth option behind starter Josh Jacobs he agreed to join the Las Vegas Raiders Wednesday. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a deal with free agent running back Devontae Booker.

Sources informed 9News Denver, ABC10 Sacramento and Raiders Wire of the pact Wednesday.

Booker, 27, had just two carries for nine yards in 2019. He also had six catches for 57 yards last season.

The fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft had a strong rookie campaign in 2016 with the Denver Broncos. Booker started his career with 877 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns as a rookie.

His playing time was limited in recent years, as he was best used as a passing-downs running back in the Broncos' system.

Booker will likely be a depth piece again in Las Vegas. Second-year running back Josh Jacobs is expected to be the Raiders' workhorse in 2020. Jacobs had 1,316 scrimmage yards during his rookie campaign in 2019.

The Raiders selected former Kentucky wide receivers/running back Lynn Bowden Jr. in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Las Vegas also re-signed running back Jalen Richard and lost free agent running back DeAndre Washington to the Kansas City Chiefs.