New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss his entire 2020 campaign due to lingering neck issues, which also limited him to one game in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will not play in 2020 due to a neck injury.

The Jets placed Enunwa on their physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Tuesday. Enunwa, 27, was also limited to one game in 2019 and missed his entire 2017 campaign due to neck issues.

He revealed in December that he has spinal stenosis.

"It's unfortunate what's going on," Enunwa told reporters. "There is not much I can really do about it. It's one of those things where I was kinda of born this way."

Enunwa had a career-high 857 yards and four touchdowns on 58 catches in 16 games in 2016. He had 38 catches for 449 yards and a score in 11 games in 2018. The Jets signed the sixth-round 2014 NFL Draft pick to a four-year, $36 million contract extension after the 2018 season.

The Jets do not have much flexibility with Enunwa's contract. The AFC East franchise owes the wide receiver $6 million guaranteed this year. He counts $7.8 million toward the salary cap this season. About half of Enunwa's $7.8 million salary is guaranteed in 2021.

Fellow Jets wide receiver Josh Bellamy also landed on the season-ending PUP list Tuesday due to a shoulder injury.

The Jets selected former Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Veteran wide receiver -- and former first-round pick -- Breshad Perriman signed with the Jets this off-season in free agency. The Jets lost wide receiver Robby Anderson in free agency this off-season to the Carolina Panthers.

Enunwa has 1,617 yards, five touchdowns and 119 catches in 41 career appearances with the Jets. He has missed 55 games during his six-year NFL tenure. That total will increase to 71 missed games out of 112 contests after the 2020 season.

Enunwa missed just one game during his final three college seasons at Nebraska.

The Jets also waived defensive end Charles Tapper, running back Jalin Moore, cornerback Kyron Brown and wide receiver Keon Hatcher on Tuesday.