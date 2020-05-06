The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely keep Leonard Fournette (27) on their roster in 2020 after general manager Dave Caldwell said Monday that the team "will move forward" with the running back. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said the AFC South franchise will "move forward with" Leonard Fournette on their roster in 2020, despite off-season trade speculation.

Caldwell spoke about the star running back Monday on the #PFTPM podcast.

"There were just some minor [trade] discussions with that but nothing substantial throughout the draft or prior to the draft," Caldwell said, in reference to Fournette trade talks. "I think the mindset is that we're going to go forward with Leonard on the team. I had a good talk with him on Friday.

"I know coach [Doug] Marrone has had some discussion with him. He seems to be in great shape and mental frame of mind, and we feel that he'll have a great season this year."

Fournette, 29, appeared in a career-high 15 games last season. He also had a career-best 1,152 rushing yards and three scores. Fournette also had a career-high 76 catches for 522 receiving yards in his 15 starts.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has a fully guaranteed $4.1 million salary in 2020. The Jaguars declined his $8.4 million for the 2021 season on Friday.