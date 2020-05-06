Former first-round pick Cameron Erving (75) spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with free-agent offensive lineman Cameron Erving, the team announced Wednesday.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Erving is signing a one-year deal with the Cowboys. The team didn't disclose financial details of the agreement.

The Cowboys had a need for a veteran offensive tackle after Cameron Fleming, who served as a key backup over the last two seasons, left Dallas and joined the New York Giants this off-season. The Cowboys declined to exercise Fleming's $4 million option for the 2020 campaign, allowing him to become a free agent.

Erving, a first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in the 2015 draft, has started 42 of 69 games in his NFL career, including eight contests at left tackle with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He spent the past three years in Kansas City, but the team declined to pick up his 2020 option this off-season.

Erving was a versatile piece along the Chiefs' offensive line. During his three-year stint with the franchise, he filled in at multiple positions, including left tackle and both guard spots.