May 5 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa will wear No. 1 this season, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to don that jersey number.

Tagovailoa, the No. 5 overall pick in last month's NFL Draft, wore No. 13 while playing at Alabama. He also wore that number while playing at Saint Louis School in Honolulu.

But Tagovailoa was unable to wear No. 13 for the Dolphins. The franchise retired the number in honor of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, who played for Miami from 1983 through 1999 and retired as the league's career leader in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Marino's No. 13 is one of three numbers retired by the franchise. The others are quarterback Bob Griese's No. 12 and the No. 39 of running back Larry Csonka.

After the Dolphins announced his uniform number, Tagovailoa posted an image on social media of him wearing the jersey with the caption, "For the Audience of 1."

Tagovailoa will become the seventh player in Dolphins history to wear No. 1 in a regular-season game. Most of the previous players to don it were on special teams, such as punter Matt Turk (2000-04) and kickers Dan Carpenter (2008) and Cody Parkey (2017).

In total, 17 players from around the league were assigned No. 1 during the 2019 campaign, including former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray.