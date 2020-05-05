The Seattle Seahawks are involved in talks with Marshawn Lynch's agent about a reunion with the running back for the 2020 season. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Veteran running back Marshawn Lynch is involved in negotiations to return to the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

Lynch, 34, told ESPN Monday that his agent Doug Hendrickson has been in negotiations with the NFC West franchise. The five-time Pro Bowl selection came out of retirement for the second time of his career in December to join the Seahawks for a playoff run.

The 12-year veteran had 12 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown in one regular season appearance in 2019. He had 18 carries for 33 yards and three scores in two post-season games for Seattle. Lynch was paid about $60,000 -- the league minimum -- for his short-term contract last season.

"My agent has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens," Lynch said. "If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, I'm lookin' good. So I ain't really trippin' too much."

RELATED Will Ferrell crashes Seattle Seahawks video conference

Lynch had 90 carries for 376 yards and three touchdowns in six starts for the Oakland Raiders in 2018, while limited by a groin injury. He retired after the season. Lynch had 1,042 yards from scrimmage and seven touchdowns in 2017 for the Raiders after he emerged from retirement for the first time.

The Seahawks had several running backs hit with injuries in 2019, which prompted Lynch's addition to the backfield. Starter Chris Carson is expected to be healthy for Week 1 of the 2020 season. Rashaad Penny -- a first-round pick in 2018 -- could miss the start of the season as he recovers from knee surgery.

Seattle used a fourth-round 2020 NFL Draft pick on former Miami running back DeeJay Dallas. They also have running backs Travis Homer, Anthony Jones and Patrick Carr on their roster.