May 5 (UPI) -- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. thinks 2020 will be one of the best seasons of his NFL career.

Beckham made the comment in a video posted Monday on his YouTube channel. The star wide receiver joined the Browns in a blockbuster trade in March 2019 from the New York Giants and posted 1,035 yards and four touchdowns on 74 catches in 16 games last season.

"Right now what I'm trying to do is hit the reset button," Beckham said. "Being able to just get everything fixed. Shoulder, arms, back, everything aligned, functional, moving properly, so I can begin training to be ready for the season.

"I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons. Bigger, stronger, faster -- this is my time."

Beckham was slowed by injuries last season but the Browns also had inconsistent play from quarterback Baker Mayfield. Beckham had surgery to address hip and groin issues on Jan. 21. He said he felt pain in his groin and abdominals when he trained in June and July before he tore a piece of his abdominal at training camp. He also had a sports hernia injury at the start of the season before he sustained more injuries.

Beckham missed four games due to injury during his 2014 rookie campaign and one in 2015 due to a suspension before he suited up for 16 starts in 2016. Beckham missed 12 games in 2017 and four games in 2018.

The majority of Beckham's injuries have been lower-body issues, including his ankle, hamstring, thigh, hip and quad.

"End up at the end of the 2019 season, [I had a] torn adductor, torn rectus abdominis on the right," Beckham said.

"So pretty much, I was just [messed] up the whole year. I really didn't try and say anything about it. Probably one of the worst surgeries I've ever had. Recovery's going well. Guess I'm really just trying to put my body back together. I've been playing for 23 years, so for me, I'm trying to put it all back together in seven months."

Beckham has been the subject of trade rumors this off-season but the Browns have said they are committed to the star wide receiver. The AFC North franchise has referred to Beckham as one of their core players.

Beckham, 27, can make up to $14.25 million this season. He is signed through 2023.